Cecily Strong says good-bye to 'SNL' during sketch: 'no place like home'

Tuesday Dec 20 2022
Tuesday Dec 20, 2022

Cecily Strong says good-bye to 'SNL' in during sketch: 'no place like home'

Cecily Strong did her last sketch on Saturday Night Live as a cast member after being with the show for 11 seasons.

Strong bid her farewell to the show during the Weekend Update sketch, coming to a full circle.

“I’m a little emo tonight because, [the] truth is, I’m here to say goodbye,” the Schmigadoon! alum, 38, told Michael Che during the Saturday, December 17th, 2022, ‘Weekend Update’ segment, reprising her character of Cathy Anne, via Us Magazine.

While Strong’s chain-smoking character noted that she would be going to “prison” for her past actions, it prompted the This Will All Be Over Soon author to reflect on her own comedic tenure on the NBC series.

Che’s character expressed that it sad that Anne was going to prison.

“I think it is actually going to give me some much-needed stability,” she quipped to Che, 39. “And I’m not just scared because I’ve got friends on the inside, they seem to be doing okay.”

The show then displayed pictures of Aidy Bryant and Kate McKinnon, both of whom exited the show in season 47, in orange prison jumpsuits, which garnered a roaring applause and cheers from the audience.

“It’s okay, you know? I had a good run,” Strong added while commenting on her character’s on-screen relationship with her colleague. “I met you, we fell in love [and] we made a sex tape. … And Colin [Jost], don’t think I forgot about you. Here’s a pic of you and I doing ‘Update’ together!

“Everyone has to go to jail at some point, right? It’s just my time now, but I had a lot of fun here and I feel really lucky that I got to have so many of the best moments of my life in this place with these people that I love so much. … ‘There’s no place like home,’ and there’s no home like the place I’ve gotten to yell outside Michael Che’s window.”

Strong joined SNL back in 2012 where she did her bid on Weekend Update alongside Seth Meyers. After Meyers left the show, Strong continued to helm the news segment alongside Jost, 40.

