Prince Harry locks explosive interview to promote bombshell memoir

Prince Harry is gearing up for the release of his bombshell memoir Spare and will be promoting it in the UK with a new explosive interview with ITV’s Tom Bradby, reported Mirror UK.

As the royal family braces for the Duke of Sussex’s latest onslaught with his book, that comes hot on the heels of his Netflix docuseries, it has been reported that Prince Harry will be talking to Bradby to kick off the book’s promotions.

Bradby, who has known Harry since he was a teenager, has earlier worked with the royal and his wife Meghan Markle during their 2019 tour of Africa, and famously said at the time that he found the couple ‘a bit bruised and vulnerable’; they stepped down as senior royals just months later.

The news has reportedly left royal aides worried about new bombs that Prince Harry could drop on the Royals during their latest spate of interviews, and in the memoir Spare itself.

This comes as Prince Harry is also set to be interviewed by American journalist Anderson Cooper on US network CBS ahead of the January 10, 2023 release of Spare.

Talking about Harry’s scheduled talk with Cooper, a source told Daily Mail: “Mr Cooper has won Harry’s trust. This would be a coup for Mr Cooper and fits well with Harry’s campaign to promote mental health. It is a prime-time Sunday show which hosts foreign leaders and presidents. It’s the one that all the politicians and decision-makers watch.”

Prince Harry’s memoir Spare is scheduled to hit bookshelves on January 10, 2023, with an audiobook version in Harry’s own voice also available for purchase.