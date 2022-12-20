Holly Willoughby is serving holiday glam with all shimmering silver look

Holly Willoughby looked nothing of a short vision as she posed for glamorous selfies on Instagram.

The This Morning presenter, 41, looked breathtakingly gorgeous as she slipped into a shimmering silver eye look in the stunning snaps to go alongside the make-up tutorial.



The trusted make-up artist, Patsy O'Neill created a perfect festive look as she chose a bronzed makeup look for Holly which highlighted her natural features while adding a touch of blush and a swipe of nude lipstick.

Talented professional Patsy, also gave fans an insight into the products and techniques she used for the dazzling look.

She has been in the industry for over twenty years, after leaving a background in fine art to pursue a career in make-up.

Alongside Holly, previous celebrity clients include Sharon Osborne, Paul McCartney, and Annie Lennox.

Holly has spoken highly of Patsy on several occasions and revealed she often relies on purse-friendly products.