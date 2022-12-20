 
entertainment
Tuesday Dec 20 2022
By
Web Desk

Edie Falco reveals she thought Avatar sequel has failed at the box office

By
Web Desk

Tuesday Dec 20, 2022

Edie Falco reveals she thought Avatar sequel has failed at the box office
Edie Falco reveals she thought Avatar sequel has failed at the box office

Edie Falco has recently disclosed she thought her new movie Avatar failed at the box office, not knowing that the movie had not been released yet.

During her appearance on The View, Falco told the host that she acted in the James Cameron sequel Avatar: The Way of Water several years ago. Therefore, she was of the opinion that her movie didn’t do well.

“I saw the first one when it was out, and that’s going back some time,” stated Falco.

She continued, “And the second Avatar, the one that’s coming out, I shot I think four years ago.”

“And then I’ve been busy doing stuff and somebody mentioned Avatar and I thought, ‘Oh, I guess it came out and didn’t do very well.’ Because I hadn’t heard anything. I thought, ‘Oh, well it happens!'” remarked the actress.

Falco added, “And then someone recently said, ‘Oh, Avatar is coming out!’ I said, ‘It hasn’t come out yet?!'”

Meanwhile, Cameron’s sequel recently opened worldwide in the theatres grossing $441.6 million at the box office. 

More From Entertainment:

Bob Dylan shares views on his new book The Philosophy of Modern Song

Bob Dylan shares views on his new book The Philosophy of Modern Song
Prince Harry, Meghan Markle 'seducing' the media to earn 'more money'

Prince Harry, Meghan Markle 'seducing' the media to earn 'more money'
OJ Simpson answers if he is really Khloe Kardashian's dad: 'Kris was cute girl'

OJ Simpson answers if he is really Khloe Kardashian's dad: 'Kris was cute girl'
'Pirates of the Caribbean' maker says he 'tried to kill' Johnny Depp

'Pirates of the Caribbean' maker says he 'tried to kill' Johnny Depp
JoJo Siwa says she has been 'played' as Avery Cyrus 'tricked' her love

JoJo Siwa says she has been 'played' as Avery Cyrus 'tricked' her love
Rihanna makes first appearance after sharing 'first look' of baby son

Rihanna makes first appearance after sharing 'first look' of baby son
Celine Dion drastic weight loss prior to shocking health announcement, claims source

Celine Dion drastic weight loss prior to shocking health announcement, claims source
Cardi B wants 'big family', is 'scared' to get nanny for kids

Cardi B wants 'big family', is 'scared' to get nanny for kids
Snoop Dogg says Lionel Messi is his cousin

Snoop Dogg says Lionel Messi is his cousin

'Supergirl' Melissa Benoist expresses solidarity with Amber Heard

'Supergirl' Melissa Benoist expresses solidarity with Amber Heard

Jeff Brazier puts his £1.2m Essex mansion on market after separation

Jeff Brazier puts his £1.2m Essex mansion on market after separation
James Gunn’s replies to Ray Fisher’s claims over old Joss Whedon’s tweets

James Gunn’s replies to Ray Fisher’s claims over old Joss Whedon’s tweets