Wednesday Dec 21 2022
Prince Harry empathizes with Kate Middleton and Queen Consort Camilla

Wednesday Dec 21, 2022

The British royal family was largely spared in the first three episodes of Meghan Markle and Prince Harry's Netflix documentary.

It was also reported that although King Charles , Prince William and other members of the family did not watch the documentary, their aides briefed them on the content of the first three episodes.

The King and Prince William had no objection to what was said in the first three episodes.

But the tabloid media and royal experts criticized the Duke and Duchess  of Sussex for one reason or another.

But a close look at the documentary's first episode shows that Kate Middleton, Queen Consort Camilla and other female members of the royal family would like Prince Harry's empathy towards them.

Harry talks about  "The pain and suffering of women marrying into this institution" before explaining what kind of woman he wanted in his life.

Pictures of Kate Middleton and other royal female members of the family are shown on the scree when Harry talks about them without naming them.

"I remember thinking "How can I ever find someone who is willing and capable to be able to withstand all the baggage that comes being with me," says Harry.

