Wednesday Dec 21 2022
Prince Harry, Meghan Markle Netflix series' 'whole point' is 'money'

Wednesday Dec 21, 2022

Prince Harry and Meghan Markle have been making waves with their Netflix series and the couple is also said to be “delighted” with the way their narrative came across.

Investigative journalist Tom Bower recently claimed that he thinks the couple “feels they should be profiting from their royal celebrity status.”

During his conversation with The Sun, Tom expressed: “They keep complaining about media intrusion, and yet keep opening themselves up to it. 

"They always blame the media, but the media they are blaming is the same media they went and seduced with the likes of Oprah and magazines, and now Netflix.

“I think it’s for money. The whole point is they think they should be paid by the media for reporting on them. They want money for interviews and for appearances.

"Meghan wants to profit from being a celebrity, like how she was brought up. She could never understand how royal 'celebs' were not paid.

"They feel they should be profiting from their royal celebrity status. Previously, they were not paid,” he added.

