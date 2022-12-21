Lily Collins promises a ‘cliffhanger’ in Netflix’s ‘Emily in Paris’ season 4

Lily Collins breaks down plans for the upcoming season and weighs in on what fans can expect from the finale of season 4.

She got candid about it all during her interview with Entertainment Weekly.

There, she addressed some early decisions that were made throughout the season to ‘make shifts’ and also promised some major cliffhangers.

She even offered some titbits into the relationship between Emily and her love interests Alfie (Lucien Laviscount) and Gabriel (Lucas Bravo).

In regards to what fans can expect she said, “So the finale really is the ultimate cliffhanger yet again, because there’s about five different things that happened in the span of however many minutes that all of a sudden makes you wish there was a season 4 right away.”

“So the second that she makes decisions, things start happening again. But it definitely will leave you guessing.”