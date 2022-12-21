Chris Hemsworth shares why he feels ‘so satisfying’ doing stunts in Extraction 2

Chris Hemsworth has recently opened up about doing stunts in a new movie Extraction 2, stating he feels “so satisfying” than special-effects sort of filled Marvel movie.



In a latest interview with Entertainment Weekly, the Thor star shared details about his upcoming Netflix movie.

“We sort of went for the moon,” said the 39-year-old actor.

Hemsworth, who plays the role of Tyler Rake, told the outlet about “the most detailed and exhausting fight training he’s even been a part of”.

“In a very crowded world of action, I think we did something that's very unique,” pointed out the actor.

While discussing about filming the sequence, Hemsworth stated, “There's something so satisfying about that.”

“Not to take anything away from the special-effects-filled sort of Marvel film, but you have a lot of help in post-production there,” remarked Hemsworth.

The actor mentioned, “Obviously, I can't fly, so they help through me that.

“Whereas in this film, the action is grounded in reality, and so much of it is in camera. So, it's a different energy, and the preparation is a lot more extensive,” he commented.

Hemsworth added that the most intense part was not so much the exhaustion level, but just the sheer terror of all the things that could have gone wrong, but thankfully didn't.'

Meanwhile, Extraction 2 is slated to debut on Netflix in June, 2023.