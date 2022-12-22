John Krasinski returns as ‘Jack Ryan’ following three-year hiatus

The wait is finally over!

John Krasinski has returned as Jack Ryan in Amazon Prime Video action-packed series Tom Clancy’s Jack Ryan following three-year hiatus.

The season three of the show premiered on the streaming platform on December 21.

Jack Ryan stars Krasinski, 43, as the title character, a CIA analyst who gets pulled away from his desk job and heading operations in the field.

The third season follows Ryan in Rome as he investigates a secret plot by Russia to resurrect the Soviet Empire. While searching for answers, he is wrongly accused of treason and must go on the run.

Jack Ryan episodes were written three years ago, and production wrapped long before Russia invaded Ukraine, according to the show creators.

Jack Ryan season three filming was delayed due the COVID-19 outbreak. Besides, Krasinski, the series also stars Wendell Pierce as James Greer.

Abbie Cornish, Dina Shihabi, Ali Suliman, Michael Kelly and John Hoogenakker also support the cast.

Tom Clancy’s Jack Ryan will conclude with its fourth season, which has already finished filming. However, it’s release date has not yet been announced.