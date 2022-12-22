Justin Bieber merch collection removed by H&M after backlash from singer

H&M is calling for a truce with Justin Bieber.

The company removed all of their the singer's apparent unofficial merchandise just two days after the Bieber blasted the Swedish retailer for using his name and likeness without his “approval.”

In a statement issued to E! News, H&M announced their decision to pull back the merch collection. “H&M has followed proper approval procedures,” the statement read. “Out of respect for the collaboration and Justin Bieber, we have removed the garments from our stores and online.”

On Monday December 19, 2022, the Peaches crooner slammed the clothing company via his Instagram Stories. “I didn't aprove [sic] any of the merch collection that they put up at H&M,” wrote Bieber. “all without my permission and approval SMH.”

After rebuffing the ‘unofficial’ merch, the What Do You Mean singer urged his fan to not purchase any of the items. “I wouldn't buy it if I were you,” he continued. “The H&M merch they made of me is trash and I didn't approve it don't buy it.”

Moreover, Bieber later doubled down on his claims in the comments section of a fan page that shared photos of all the H&M merchandise, writing, “When everyone finds out I didn’t approve any of this merch smh [facepalm emoji],” per Page Six.

The brand printed Bieber’s photos onto graphic sweatshirts and tote bags. They also allegedly sold a phone case with lyrics from his song Ghost.

In response to Justin's public message, a spokesperson for H&M told E! News the same day that they had taken permission from the singer. “As with all other licensed products and partnerships, H&M followed proper approval procedures.”

Bieber has yet to address the company’s decision to take down the merch.

According to Page Six, this is not the first time the company has used the Grammy winner as an inspiration. Back in 2020, the company released a collection centred around the singer’s fifth studio album Changes.

In fact, one of the sweatshirts featured the cover art from the album while another had a cartoon version of the Baby crooner alongside the record’s title.