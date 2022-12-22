 
Thursday Dec 22 2022
Celebrity blogger claims things are 'bad' with Britney Spears amid death rumours

Thursday Dec 22, 2022

Celebrity blogger Perez Hilton made a shocking claim about Britney Spears amid rumours that the singer is in rehab or has passed away.

Hilton said in a video posted on Instagram that the pop star’s fans talking about her on social media is a good thing for her as he claimed things are “bad” at her end.

"Britney Spears fans have been sharing a lot of theories because we have not seen her in public in a long time. I just dismissed a lot of these theories as silly talk,” he said.

"However, I just spoke to a friend of mine, somebody that I know in real life that I trust, that I respect, that works in the industry.

“That is a professional somebody that I hadn't spoken to in a while, who's very plugged in. We spoke about Britney and my friend shared what they claim is going on. And I believe my friend."

"Why am I making this video? First of all, for many reasons, I'm not going to repeat what my friend told me... but my friend did share that things are bad,” he added.

In an interview with Newsweek, he said, "I think being mindful with my reporting is a positive. I think Britney and those around her knowing that word is getting out could also be a good thing.”

