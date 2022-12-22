 
entertainment
Thursday Dec 22 2022
Zendaya sends pulses racing while showing off her new bob haircut

Thursday Dec 22, 2022

Zendaya sends pulses racing while showing off her new bob haircut

Zendaya stunned onlookers with her jaw-dropping look as she debuted a brand new bob haircut in a stunning social media post on Wednesday.

The Oakland, California-bred star, 26, who often likes to experiment with her hair makeover took to Instagram to debut her new look as she poised for the camera.

The Emmy-winning actress looked absolutely hot as she displayed the fresh chop, which was cut by celebrity stylist Ursula Stephen.

Her honey-hued locks were parted down the middle, blown into a sleek, smooth texture and she tucked the front pieces behind her ears.

Zendaya — whose full name is Zendaya Maree Stoermer Coleman — showed off her breathtaking beauty as she modeled thinly winged eyeliner and a glossy pout.

Just days ago Zendaya drew attention with her new look as she attended Euphoria's FYC event at Paramount Theatre in Los Angeles.

