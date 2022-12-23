Mila Kunis, Ashton Kutcher steal spotlight in 'That 90s Show' trailer: Watch

That 90s Show, spin-off of the famous series That 70s Show official trailer is out.

Netflix released the first trailer of the famous series, featuring some old and some new characters.



In the new season, real-life couple Ashton Kutcher and Mila Kunis bring back their roles as Michael Kelso and Jackie Burkhart. The on-screen couple also shares of son.

Meanwhile, Topher Grace and Laura Prepon reprise their roles as Eric Forman and Donna Pinciotti.



The show premiers on January 19.







