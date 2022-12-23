 
entertainment
Friday Dec 23 2022
By
Web Desk

Mila Kunis, Ashton Kutcher steal spotlight in 'That 90s Show' trailer: Watch

By
Web Desk

Friday Dec 23, 2022

That 90s Show, spin-off of the famous series That 70s Show official trailer is out.

Netflix released the first trailer of the famous series, featuring some old and some new characters.

In the new season, real-life couple Ashton Kutcher and Mila Kunis bring back their roles as Michael Kelso and Jackie Burkhart. The on-screen couple also shares of son.

Meanwhile, Topher Grace and Laura Prepon reprise their roles as Eric Forman and Donna Pinciotti.

The show premiers on January 19.



More From Entertainment:

Kate Middleton talks about Queen Elizabeth II 'legacy' on Christmas

Kate Middleton talks about Queen Elizabeth II 'legacy' on Christmas
King Charles set to draw backlash after he rejects idea of cut-price coronation

King Charles set to draw backlash after he rejects idea of cut-price coronation

Some royal family members were against protecting Meghan Markle: Prince Harry

Some royal family members were against protecting Meghan Markle: Prince Harry

Meghan Markle says she was authentically being herself when she first met Kate Middleton

Meghan Markle says she was authentically being herself when she first met Kate Middleton

Meghan Markle recalls women at grocery store calling her mom her nanny

Meghan Markle recalls women at grocery store calling her mom her nanny
Emily Ratajkowski looking for 'lady crush' on dating app amid Pete Davidson romance

Emily Ratajkowski looking for 'lady crush' on dating app amid Pete Davidson romance
Spice Girl Emma Bunton weighs in on her ‘strong’ bond with her fellow bandmates

Spice Girl Emma Bunton weighs in on her ‘strong’ bond with her fellow bandmates
Kate Middleton is 'hurt' brother-like Prince Harry threw her under bus

Kate Middleton is 'hurt' brother-like Prince Harry threw her under bus
Supernatural star Jensen Ackles wants to do ‘Pedro Pascal’s role in The Last of Us

Supernatural star Jensen Ackles wants to do ‘Pedro Pascal’s role in The Last of Us
Prince William says his 'favourite board game' makes Princess Charlotte 'cross'

Prince William says his 'favourite board game' makes Princess Charlotte 'cross'
King Charles 'door left ajar' as Prince Harry continues attacks on father

King Charles 'door left ajar' as Prince Harry continues attacks on father
Kate Middleton takes over Prince William's special 'Irish' title

Kate Middleton takes over Prince William's special 'Irish' title