 
entertainment
Friday Dec 23 2022
By
Web Desk

Meghan Markle creating ‘deliberately misleading whoppers’

By
Web Desk

Friday Dec 23, 2022

File Footage

Meghan Markle and Prince Harry’s serial moaning has been put on blast.

TV show host and royal commentator Piers Morgan made this admission.

His claims come as part of a piece for The Sun and reads, “Tyler Perry, who gave them his LA house to live in for a few months, is seen saying they were ‘abused,’ over footage of an apparent intrusive paparazzo sneaking pictures of them with their child.”

“Only it wasn’t a paparazzo. It was an accredited royal photographer who was there with the couple’s approval.”

“Just another deliberately misleading whopper from two serial moaners who are to the truth what donuts are to a slim waistline.”

“Harry’s shocking tone-deafness even extends to speaking of poor Meghan’s terrible ‘pain’ and ‘suffering’ as they flee to billionaire Perry’s vast mansion at the start of the covid pandemic, when thousands of people were literally dying every day from a deadly new coronavirus, and millions more families were locked down in tiny homes for months on end.”

