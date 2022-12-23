 
entertainment
Friday Dec 23 2022
By
Web Desk

Meghan Markle accused of being 'involved' with author who's 'horrific to Royals'

By
Web Desk

Friday Dec 23, 2022

file footage

Meghan Markle has been accused of being involved in a book authored by a writer who is ‘horrific’ to the Royal Family, as per a royal expert.

This latest accusation against the Duchess of Sussex came from expert Kinsey Schofield in a chat with Fox News, during which she noted: “Thanks to a court of law, we know Meghan Markle willingly pursued participating in the book Finding Freedom (by Omid Scobie and Caroline Durand).”

“Anyone with more than one brain cell can see that Harry and Meghan were heavily involved in last year's [highly critical] The Princes and the Press with Amol Rajan’s BBC miniseries,” Schofield then claimed.

“Amol goes point by point over the same grievances Meghan does in her reality show. Amol also has a history of being horrific to the royal family,” she shared.

The host of the To Di For Daily podcast went to share how Rajan had once called the late Duke of Edinburg Prince Philip a ‘racist buffoon’ and also labelled King Charles ‘scientifically illiterate’ back in 2012.

Rajan reportedly also called Prince William and his wife Kate Middleton ‘total frauds’ when they announced that they were pregnant with their first child almost a decade ago.

