David Beckham rocks cowboy look as he teases his ‘new favorite TV series’

David Beckham sported stunning cowboy look as he hinted his new favourite TV series this week.

The football icon took to his Instagram Story on Thursday and asked his 76.5M followers, “What’s my new favorite TV series?”

The former English footballer, 47, channelled Kevin Costner look from the hit Western drama Yellowstone. He shared his dapper picture while wearing a Stetson and holding his drink.

David also added a horse emoticon in the story caption. The former Manchester United star urprised fans as he was even seen sporting the getup while taking up on gingerbread house making competition with his wife Victoria Beckham and their daughter Harper Seven.

The Spice Girl alum, 48, and the football star got into the Christmas spirit with the fun festive task.

Victoria also shared the video to her Instagram Story, in which she admitted they are a very 'competitive family,' but joked for fans to 'expect the worst.'

Speaking to the camera, the designer explained, “Today we are making gingerbread house's, me David and Harper, we are not good in the kitchen.”

“But we are trying to get into the Christmas spirit. So, expect the worse then maybe it will be a nice surprise!” she added.