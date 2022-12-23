BLACKPINK's dance video 'How You Like That' garners 1bn views

 
BLACKPINK has just reached a major milestone with their music video dance performance for How You Like That.

On December 23, Allkpop reported girl group dance performance video surpassed 1.3 billion views countermark on YouTube.

This was the girls band's first Korean-language full-length album 'THE ALBUM' How You Like That.

Released on July 6, 2020, the dance performance video reached the 1.3 billion views mark in 2 years and 5 months.

Meanwhile, BOOMBAYAH is the third music video of BLACKPINK to achieve this milestone, after DDU-DU DDU-DU and Kill This Love.

For those unversed, BLACKPINK is a popular South Korean band consisting of four members: Jisoo, Jennie, Rose, and Lisa.

The group was formed in 2016 by the YG Entertainment music agency. 

