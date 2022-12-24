 
Queen cannot 'answer back' as Prince Harry 'paints' her 'puppet'

Prince Harry is accused of putting his late grandmother, Queen Elizabeth II, in a bad light.

The Duke of Sussex in his Netflix docuseries spoke about how Her Majesty kept her silence as Megxit unfolded in front of his eyes.

"It was terrifying to have my brother scream and shout at me, and my father say things that just simply weren't true, and my grandmother, you know, quietly sit there, and sort of take it all in," he told the cameras.

Harry also added how his meetings with the Queen were delayed on the advice of the Institution.

Speaking about the series, royal author Katie Nicholl expresses her disappointment as the Duke insinuates that the Queen was "a puppet."

She told OK!" I think this idea that Harry has painted The Queen almost as a puppet with no voice who is orchestrated and told what to do by others is quite offensive to the late Queen, who of course isn't here to defend herself or answer back which makes it even more distasteful in my opinion."

