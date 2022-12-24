Meghan Markle reveals how she felt when she sat next to Prince Philip at Christmas

Meghan Markle recalled her first Christmas with the British royal family after her wedding in the Netflix documentary titled "Meghan and Harry."

She said, "I remember so vividly the first Christmas at Sandringham.Callimg my mom she is like, 'how is it going? And I s said, 'Oh my gosh it is amazing'."

Meghan recalled telling her mom, "It is just like a big family. Like I always wanted.there was just this constant movement and energy and fun. And at dinner I was set next to Harry's grandfather. And I just thought It was so wonderful. And I was likes, 'We chatted and it was great.' 'And I talked about this and this.'

And he (Harry) was like, you had his bad ear he (Prince Philip) couldn't hear anything." Well I thought it went very well."