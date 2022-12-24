Meghan Markle’s doc ‘acting’ torn apart: ‘Wants an award’

File Footage

Meghan Markle has just been accused of transforming the entire Netflix docuseries about herself and handing off ‘Supporting Actor’ role to Prince Harry.



Royal commentator and expert Nile Gardiner issued this accusation.

He was quoted making the admission to Express UK where he claimed, “This documentary series has very much been the Meghan Markle show. She is literally acting throughout all of the interviews she is shown doing.”

“Prince Harry is the Best Supporting Actor to Meghan's starring role. What we have really seen is Hollywood fiction, with Meghan running for Best Actress.”

“At points in the documentary series, especially in the early part, Harry looks thoroughly bored and doesn't look overly comfortable with a lot of what Meghan is saying.”

“Meghan is in complete control and Harry's role is to serve her. The whole thing is a truly bizarre episode in filmmaking.”

He also compared the accusations to the “media’s version of a cruise missile” and added, “They have become so divorced from reality and isolated from the real world and are launching the media's version of a cruise missile against the Royal Family.”

Before concluding Mr Gardiner also warned that Buckingham Palace relations were ‘all but destroyed’ with this final strike by the couple, This is a bridge too far for Meghan and Harry with the Royal Family - there's no turning back now from their latest vicious attacks.”

As “They have spectacularly burnt whatever bridges remain with Buckingham Palace. But significantly, they have completely destroyed any remaining goodwill there may have been among the British people.”