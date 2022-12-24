 
entertainment
Hugh Jackman takes a hilarious dig at Ryan Reynolds’ home invasion for Christmas

Hugh Jackman has recently reflected on his long-running “feud” with Ryan Reynolds this celebratory season.

On Saturday, the Wolverine star took to Instagram and posted a video of himself standing in front of the Christmas tree at his penthouse in New York.

In the clip, Hugh could be seen pointing towards the cardboard cutout of Ryan and asked, “How did he get in here? What the hell?! This is my home.”

Hugh Jackman and Ryan Reynolds have continued their long-running 'feud' this festive season as the Wolverine star put up a cardboard cutout of his friend.

Standing in front of the Christmas tree at his swanky penthouse in New York's Chelsea district on Saturday, the 54-year-old actor trolled the Hollywood hunk.

In the caption, the award-winning actor wrote, “The lost video, found. Also, see Spirited.”

For the unversed, Hugh gave a reference to the Deadpool star’s new Christmas movie in which he stars alongside comedic actor Will Ferrell.

It is pertinent to mention that Hugh and Ryan had been trolling each other on screen, but in real life, they are close pals.

Earlier, Hugh revealed in an interview with Daily Beast about his ongoing tease with Ryan and how it all started.

“It's gone back so long now… God, this is a classic sign where your feud has gone too long, where you don't even know why or how it started!” stated the 54-year-old.

Hugh continued, “I met Ryan back on Wolverine, and I used to ream him because I was very close friends with Scarlett.”

“Scarlett had just married Ryan, so when he came on set I was like, ‘Hey, you better be on your best behaviour here, pal, because I'm watching’, and we started ribbing each other that way,” added the Australia actor.

