Saturday Dec 24 2022
King Charles, Prince William have plans to put a bridle on Prince Harry and Meghan Markle?

Saturday Dec 24, 2022

King Charles III and Prince William reportedly have something up their sleeve to deal with Prince Harry and Meghan Markle amid their unrestrained attacks against the Firm.

The Duke and Duchess of Sussex, according to some experts, have landed themselves into trouble after attacking the royal family in their multi-million-dollar show.

The couple, according to the UK and US media personalities, have failed to gain sympathy from Americans and have totally failed to convince Britons with their repeated claims against the royal family.

The Palace has not responded to Meghan and Harry's any claims yet. But, the experts have warned the Sussexes that the senior royals have plans to protect the monarchy from their attacks.

They do not want to 'open Pandora's Box' by exposing Harry and Meghan this time. But, one expert believes that Charles and William have something up their sleeve to deal with the couple.

According to some, Charles and William won't respond to the Sussexes until the Duke's memoir release, titled Spare, which is set to hit shelves in January.

Meghan's hubby has been warned that the ‘hell will let loose’ if his upcoming memoir makes damaging claims about any member of the royal family.

"King Charles is going to have a terrible decision to make if, in fact, Harry pulls the trigger on the members of the family and rubbishes them," royal expert Charles Rae previously told a media outlet.

