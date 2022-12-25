 
entertainment
Sunday Dec 25 2022
By
Web Desk

Meghan Markle has 'demasculinised' Prince Harry: 'Losing respect'

By
Web Desk

Sunday Dec 25, 2022

Meghan Markle has made Prince Harry lose respect in front of a lot of people.

Influencer Andrew Tate has told Dan Wootton that the Duke of Sussex is becoming highly unpopular among people.

He began: "Harry, in many ways he's ended up a beacon of being a victim of demasculanisation." 

They added: "To a degree certainly. He certainly lost a lot of respect of the people and the people who are fans of the royal family."

The source then added that Harry has lost respect him because of "how Meghan talks about the royal family as a whole."

He pointed out: "There is certainly an element of people waiting for him to stand up and say 'Listen, that's the royal family, you can't talk that way' or 'you decided to be with me there were certain things you were expected to do,' but he simply just allows her to demasculinise him in public and everybody feels uncomfortable with it."

