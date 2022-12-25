In pictures: Pakistani streets light up with Christmas spirit

Christians are marking Christmas celebrations in Pakistan, with religious holding special prayers in churches for country's peace

By
Web Desk

Updated Sunday Dec 25 2022

Pakistanis are celebrating Christmas all over the country with zeal and fervour, with churches and Christian neighbourhoods adorned by festive lights. 

Millions of Christians are marking the Christmas celebrations in Pakistan, with the religious minority decorating trees and streets and holding special prayers in churches for the country's security, peace and stability. 

Christians in Islamabad, Karachi, Lahore Quetta, Peshawar and other cities sang religious carols and lit up the streets with Christmas spirit. 

Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif, Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) Chairman Imran Khan, and other political figures felicitated the Christian community on the occasion.

A view shows the St. Patricks Cathedral with an illuminated Christmas star at its entrance on the Christmas eve celebrations, in Karachi, Pakistan, December 24, 2022. — Reuters
A man sets up Christmas decorations at a shop with various decorative items at St. Johns Cathedral, ahead of Christmas celebrations in Peshawar, Pakistan, December 22, 2022. — Reuters
The St. John Cathedral Church is illuminated with lights ahead of Christmas celebrations in Peshawar, Pakistan, December 22, 2022. — Reuters
An illuminated view of St Thomas Church at Civil Line in connection with Christmas celebrations in Islamabad on December 23, 2022. — APP
St Paul Church illuminated with colourful lights ahead of Christmas celebrations in Rawalpindi on December 23, 2022. — APP
Students present stage play during a ceremony to celebrate the upcoming Christmas at St Bonaventure High School in Hyderabad. — INP
Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif cutting cake during Christmas celebrations on December 24, 2022. — Twitter
Inspector General of Frontier Corps Balochistan (North) Maj Gen Chaudhry Amir Ajmal, Bishop Khalid Rehmat, Shehzad Kundan and others cutting Christmas cake in Quetta. — INP
An illuminated view of a Church building in connection with Christmas Day in Hyderabad on December 24, 2022. — PPI
An illuminated view of a Church building in connection with Christmas Day in Hyderabad on December 24, 2022. — PPI
Christians decorate St Joseph Catholic Church on the eve of Christmas in Larkana on December 24, 2022. — APP
