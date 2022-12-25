In pictures: Pakistani streets light up with Christmas spirit

Christians are marking Christmas celebrations in Pakistan, with religious holding special prayers in churches for country's peace

Millions of Christians are marking the Christmas celebrations in Pakistan, with the religious minority decorating trees and streets and holding special prayers in churches for the country's security, peace and stability.

Christians in Islamabad, Karachi, Lahore Quetta, Peshawar and other cities sang religious carols and lit up the streets with Christmas spirit.

Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif, Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) Chairman Imran Khan, and other political figures felicitated the Christian community on the occasion.

A view shows the St. Patrick's Cathedral with an illuminated Christmas star at its entrance on the Christmas eve celebrations, in Karachi, Pakistan, December 24, 2022. — Reuters

A man sets up Christmas decorations at a shop with various decorative items at St. John's Cathedral, ahead of Christmas celebrations in Peshawar, Pakistan, December 22, 2022. — Reuters

The St. John Cathedral Church is illuminated with lights ahead of Christmas celebrations in Peshawar, Pakistan, December 22, 2022. — Reuters

An illuminated view of St Thomas Church at Civil Line in connection with Christmas celebrations in Islamabad on December 23, 2022. — APP

St Paul Church illuminated with colourful lights ahead of Christmas celebrations in Rawalpindi on December 23, 2022. — APP

Students present stage play during a ceremony to celebrate the upcoming Christmas at St Bonaventure High School in Hyderabad. — INP

Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif cutting cake during Christmas celebrations on December 24, 2022. — Twitter

Inspector General of Frontier Corps Balochistan (North) Maj Gen Chaudhry Amir Ajmal, Bishop Khalid Rehmat, Shehzad Kundan and others cutting Christmas cake in Quetta. — INP

An illuminated view of a Church building in connection with Christmas Day in Hyderabad on December 24, 2022. — PPI

Christians decorate St Joseph Catholic Church on the eve of Christmas in Larkana on December 24, 2022. — APP



