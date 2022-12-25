In pictures: Pakistani streets light up with Christmas spirit
Christians are marking Christmas celebrations in Pakistan, with religious holding special prayers in churches for country's peace
By
Web Desk
Updated Sunday Dec 25 2022
Pakistanis are celebrating Christmas all over the country with zeal and fervour, with churches and Christian neighbourhoods adorned by festive lights.
Millions of Christians are marking the Christmas celebrations in Pakistan, with the religious minority decorating trees and streets and holding special prayers in churches for the country's security, peace and stability.
Christians in Islamabad, Karachi, Lahore Quetta, Peshawar and other cities sang religious carols and lit up the streets with Christmas spirit.
Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif, Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) Chairman Imran Khan, and other political figures felicitated the Christian community on the occasion.