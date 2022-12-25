 
BTS' Jimin shares special Christmas message for Jin

BTS' Jimin gained attention from ARMYs after sending a heartfelt  Christmas message to bandmate Jin.

Jimin who has always shown an adorable friendship with Jin, took his Twitter to wish him 'Merry Christmas'.

In the tweet, the 27-year-old singer wrote ‘Merry Christmas to Jin Hyung too’.

Jin, the eldest member of BTS to enlist for mandatory military service in early December.

The K-pop group after several months of debates announced that they would be enlisting for mandatory military service. Each BTS member will serve after Jin with plans to re-group by 2025.

In addition, the BTS star also took his Instagram to share his picture wishing the ARMY a 'Merry Christmas' on December 24. In the picture, Jimin holds a special Christmas wishes banner in his hand.

