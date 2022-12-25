 
entertainment
Sunday Dec 25 2022
By
Web Desk

'No chance' for an apology if Prince Harry 'never admits fault'

By
Web Desk

Sunday Dec 25, 2022

File Footage

Prince Harry has been warned against demanding an apology from the Royal Family without offering any slice of his own guilt.

Vanity Fair's Royal Editor, Katie Nicholl issued this claim in her most recent interview with the outlet.

There, she started by warning the couple and claimed, "What needs to happen is an admission that there have been faults on both sides and once there has been that admission, that may pave the way for a reconciliation,' Ms Nicholl told OK! Magazine. 'But Charles knows that a monarchy divided is not a monarchy the world wants to see."

"Harry knows full well William isn't going to retaliate. I think the Palace's stance of never complain, never explain in this instance is absolutely the right strategy because if they comment they will only fuel the narrative and allow the story more oxygen to run. I think by saying nothing it's a dignified silence."

This comes a few days after inside sources close to the Sunday Times questioned Prince Harry's demands for an apology without ever taking any blame for himself.

At the time the insider was quoted saying, "Nothing like that was ever done when Harry and Meghan raised various concerns — no meeting, formal apology or taking responsibility or accountability. That is hard to swallow — 100 per cent yes they'd like to have a meeting."

