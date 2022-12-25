In pictures: Colours of joy, devotion blend amid Christmas celebrations in Karachi

KARACHI: As the clock struck midnight, devotees rushed inside the grand St. Patrick's Cathedral in Karachi's Saddar area where several members of the Christian community continue to reside for decades.

Children — some in glittery outfits while others dressed as Santa Claus — rush across the grounds of the Roman Catholic church, the building of which stands tall since 1881. For over two centuries, the church has witnessed joy, grief, and celebrations for its devotees.

Christmas isn't different, for the 19th-century structure exudes a sense of belonging and community for those who flock towards it every year to celebrate festivities marking the birth of Jesus Christ or Prophet Esa for the Muslims.

This year, too, the religious observance came with as much fervour and delight under a heavy security contingent keeping the community safe from untoward events.

Geo.tv spent some time at the church joining the vibrant celebrations and documenting some of its joyous memorable moments amid festivities.

View of the church from the inside as Christmas Day mass continues with devotees praying at the St. Patrick's Cathedral in Karachi's Saddar area on December 25, 2022. — Photos by author

Father James Borges performs rituals of Christmas Day mass.

A figure of Jesus Christ looks on as windows of the two-century-old cathedral reflect sunlight.

Members of the Christian community pray during the Christmas Day mass.

Members of the church choir preparing to sing hymns and carols in between prayers led by the priest during the Christmas Day mass.

Devotees sit across the St. Patrick's Cathedral's altar.

An elderly female devotee prays while the holy day's congregational prayers take place.

Children jump over pew chairs as their mother listens to the priest's Christmas Day sermon.

A group of devotees carry the processional crucifix as the Christmas Day mass approaches its end.

Photograph of a baptismal font seen at the entrance of the St. Patrick's Cathedral.

Father James Borges, the priest who led the Christmas Day mass at St. Patrick's Cathedral, distribute the Holy Communion after prayers for the day complete on December 25.

A family poses with an artificial snowman placed in the backdrop within the church's grounds.

Friends and family meet one another following Christmas Day prayers at the church.

Life-size cardboard structures of the Christmas Eve's scene placed across the cathedral's structure.

An elderly devotee sits across the blessed sacrament in the church.

View of the St. Patrick's Cathedral in the backdrop of the Monument to Christ the King.

Two children dressed as Santa Claus walk towards the church to offer midnight mass on Christmas Eve.

A little girl named Alina poses for a photograph ahead of the midnight mass on Christmas Eve.

View of the St.Patrick's Cathedral at night as midnight mass takes place inside its building.



