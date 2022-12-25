In pictures: Colours of joy, devotion blend amid Christmas celebrations in Karachi

KARACHI: As the clock struck midnight, devotees rushed inside the grand St. Patrick's Cathedral in Karachi's Saddar area where several members of the Christian community continue to reside for decades.
Children — some in glittery outfits while others dressed as Santa Claus — rush across the grounds of the Roman Catholic church, the building of which stands tall since 1881. For over two centuries, the church has witnessed joy, grief, and celebrations for its devotees.
Christmas isn't different, for the 19th-century structure exudes a sense of belonging and community for those who flock towards it every year to celebrate festivities marking the birth of Jesus Christ or Prophet Esa for the Muslims.
This year, too, the religious observance came with as much fervour and delight under a heavy security contingent keeping the community safe from untoward events.
Geo.tv spent some time at the church joining the vibrant celebrations and documenting some of its joyous memorable moments amid festivities.