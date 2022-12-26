 
entertainment
Monday Dec 26 2022
Prince George impresses King Charles with his secret talent

Prince George has impressed his grandfather King Charles with his hidden talent after his parents Prince William and Kate Middleton shared a festive picture painted by the future king.

The painting indicates that Prince George might share King Charles artistic talent.

The Prince and Princess of Wales shared the image of reindeer in the snow with two ribbons for Christmas Day on Twitter and Instagram, and disclosed that it was painted by their nine-year-old son Prince George.

They tweeted the image with caption, “Happy Christmas! by George”

They amazed the royal fans by revealing the secret talent of Prince George.

Prince George’s talent also impressed King Charles, and the monarch retweeted the photo on Twitter.

The King also pressed the heart button on Instagram for George's painting.


