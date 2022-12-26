 
entertainment
Monday Dec 26 2022
By
Web Desk

Prince Harry’s ‘wretched’ ploys for attention ‘saddest’ ever

By
Web Desk

Monday Dec 26, 2022

File Footage

Prince Harry and Meghan Markle have come under fire for making a truly “one-sided Netflix diatribe” with the ‘saddest’ accusations against his own kin.

Royal commentator Richard Eden issued this claim in his new piece.

The allegations against the Duke and Duchess of Sussex come as part of a new piece for the Daily Mail.

In it he wrote, “Of all the bitter and wretched words uttered by Prince Harry yesterday, the saddest, surely, were those directed at the Royal Family.”

“From the perceived coldness of Kate to airbrushing his father, he set about their reputations with the same icy disdain he accuses the royals of directing towards him.”

“But perhaps the most telling moments of this self-serving exercise were those in which he monopolised the memory of his late mother as some sort of justification for his actions. Meghan and Princess Diana were ‘so similar’, he declared, and like his mother his wife had suffered at the hands of the paparazzi.”

Before concluding he also added, “Quite how Prince William will feel at this blatantly public grab for Diana’s legacy remains to be seen.”

More From Entertainment:

Netflix ‘Shadow and Bone’ upcoming season 2 may focus more on the Crows

Netflix ‘Shadow and Bone’ upcoming season 2 may focus more on the Crows

Jennifer Lopez gets into festive mood, wishes fans ‘Merry Christmas’

Jennifer Lopez gets into festive mood, wishes fans ‘Merry Christmas’
King Charles breaks THIS royal tradition for first Christmas speech

King Charles breaks THIS royal tradition for first Christmas speech
Netflix ‘Shadow and Bone’ Season 2 to explore Alina and Mal’s romance

Netflix ‘Shadow and Bone’ Season 2 to explore Alina and Mal’s romance
'Avatar': James Cameron takes veiled jab at 'superhero films'

'Avatar': James Cameron takes veiled jab at 'superhero films'
Royal Family gave ‘frosty’ reception to Princess Diana, claims coloumnist

Royal Family gave ‘frosty’ reception to Princess Diana, claims coloumnist
Sam Asghari ‘making excuses’ as Britney Spears anxiously wants to have a baby

Sam Asghari ‘making excuses’ as Britney Spears anxiously wants to have a baby
Prince Harry ‘wants blood’ but ‘fears striking’ at royal nerves

Prince Harry ‘wants blood’ but ‘fears striking’ at royal nerves
Netflix 'Emily in Paris': Celebrity stylist dubs Season 3 'best gift' for Christmas

Netflix 'Emily in Paris': Celebrity stylist dubs Season 3 'best gift' for Christmas
Russell Crowe wins hearts for sharing ‘special’ tribute to ‘Gladiator’ fan

Russell Crowe wins hearts for sharing ‘special’ tribute to ‘Gladiator’ fan