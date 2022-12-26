 
Monday Dec 26 2022
2022: Kanye West surprises none to become biggest canceled celeb

Monday Dec 26, 2022

Kanye West's popularity in 2022 slumped sharply after the rapper engaged in antisemitism publicly, leading the South China Morning Post to declare the rapper faced the "biggest cancelation of 2022."

The Hong Kong newspaper added the Grammy winner's appalling anti-Semitic tirades had cost him a massive fortune in 2022.

Almost everyone from his lawyers to agents, and mouth-watering endorsement partners, including Adidas, has cut ties with Ye.

Forbes estimated the universal cancelation led the 45-year-old's worth to dip from US$2 billion to US$400 million.

It began with the "White Lives Matter" t-shirt controversy at a Paris fashion show, which snowballed into antisemitism claims on mainstream and social media.

The final straw was the West's endorsement of Hitler, saying, "I see good things about Hitler. [...] I love Jewish people, but I also love Nazis."

The striking anti-Semitic comments forced even staunch West supporters to back off and back the cancelation campaign of the rapper.

