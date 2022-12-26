 
entertainment
Monday Dec 26 2022
By
Web Desk

Brad Pitt feels safe with Ines De Ramon: ‘She’s someone he trusts’

By
Web Desk

Monday Dec 26, 2022

File Footage

Brad Pitt knew his rumoured girlfriend Ines De Ramon for a long time as a friend before he initiated romantic relations with her.

An insider spilt to The Post that the Once Upon a Time in Hollywood actor “knows and trusts” the certified nutritionist and feels safe in her presence.

“He’s known her for awhile as a friend,” the insider said of de Ramon who reportedly was “among the most popular girls at her school.”

“He’s spent time with her before,” the insider added. “She’s someone he knows and trusts and feels safe with. His friends are really happy for him.”

“But I’d be careful about not overstating things at this point,” the source said. “They are just enjoying each other for now.”

This comes after an insider split to Us Weekly that Pitt is “smitten” with de Ramon while another source shared with People Magazine that the pair is planning to spend New Year together.

More From Entertainment:

Kim Kardashian posts adorable family throwback snap on Christmas

Kim Kardashian posts adorable family throwback snap on Christmas

Prince Harry wants to 'closely tie his brand' to Princess Diana

Prince Harry wants to 'closely tie his brand' to Princess Diana
Donald Trump's son-in-law 'refused' to help him after Kanye West meeting: report

Donald Trump's son-in-law 'refused' to help him after Kanye West meeting: report
Dakota Johnson wows fans as she debuts platinum blonde hair

Dakota Johnson wows fans as she debuts platinum blonde hair
Prince Harry, Meghan Markle punished for their attempt to harm monarchy?

Prince Harry, Meghan Markle punished for their attempt to harm monarchy?
Meghan Markle shocked royals with Christmas gift to Prince William

Meghan Markle shocked royals with Christmas gift to Prince William
2022: Kanye West surprises none to become biggest canceled celeb

2022: Kanye West surprises none to become biggest canceled celeb
Netflix ‘Shadow and Bone’ upcoming season 2 may focus more on the Crows

Netflix ‘Shadow and Bone’ upcoming season 2 may focus more on the Crows

Jennifer Lopez gets into festive mood, wishes fans ‘Merry Christmas’

Jennifer Lopez gets into festive mood, wishes fans ‘Merry Christmas’
King Charles breaks THIS royal tradition for first Christmas speech

King Charles breaks THIS royal tradition for first Christmas speech
Netflix ‘Shadow and Bone’ Season 2 to explore Alina and Mal’s romance

Netflix ‘Shadow and Bone’ Season 2 to explore Alina and Mal’s romance
'Avatar': James Cameron takes veiled jab at 'superhero films'

'Avatar': James Cameron takes veiled jab at 'superhero films'