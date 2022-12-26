Kim Kardashian posts adorable family throwback snap on Christmas 

 
Kim Kardashian celebrated Christmas holiday with a beautiful throwback family picture and left fans in awe.

The Kardashians star, 42, posted a sweet throwback Christmas snap – clicked in the 1980s - with her mother Kris Jenner and sisters Kourtney and Khloe Kardashian on Sunday night.

Kim wished her 337 million followers a happy festive season and wrote, “Merry Christmas to all and to all a good night,” referencing Clement Clarke Moore's poem, The Night Before Christmas.

In the adorable picture, the Kardashian-Jenner momager channelled the era's trendy fashion, featuring a blue shirt with shoulder pads. She flashed her smile for the shot with her daughters.

Young Kim and Kourtney matched their festive outfits with white sweatshirt - adorned with trees. Khloe, on the other hand, donned a red jumper.

All three siblings were seen wearing festive green or red bows in their hair as they posed in front of a carousel in the image, which seemed to have been taken at an amusement park.

The Kardashians celebrated Christmas Eve in style as they enjoyed the lavish party on Saturday night.

