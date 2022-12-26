 
entertainment
Monday Dec 26 2022
By
Web Desk

Shakira spends first Christmas without Gerard Pique in Dubai with kids

By
Web Desk

Monday Dec 26, 2022

File Footage

Shakira took her kids to Dubai to celebrate her first Christmas without ex-boyfriend Gerard Pique.

The Waka Waka hitmaker took to Instagram to share a glimpse of her holiday with her boys, Sasha and Milan, with her 77.9 million followers.

In the picture, Shakira could be seen with a scarf over her head while a large bird sat on her hand.

The snap also featured her sons, who were dressed in traditional Arabic outfits with white shemaghs on their heads.

“In the desert this Christmas, searching for serenity,” the Columbian singer captioned the post.

This is the first Christmas Shakira celebrated without Pique with whom she parted ways in June this year without disclosing the reason behind their shocking separation.

Shakria and Pique later signed kids’ custody agreement, according to which the couple’s kids will move with their mother to Miami after New Year.

As per Marca Magazine, Shakira will drop her sons to Pique’s house so they would celebrate New Year with him after their Dubai holiday.

More From Entertainment:

Millions react to King Charles first Christmas message

Millions react to King Charles first Christmas message
Kim Kardashian bashed after daughter North reveals where she keeps her dogs

Kim Kardashian bashed after daughter North reveals where she keeps her dogs
Johnny Depp reportedly had verbal fights with his 'Jeanne du Barry’ director

Johnny Depp reportedly had verbal fights with his 'Jeanne du Barry’ director

‘Wednesday’ creator addresses criticism on Jenna Ortega’s viral dance sequence

‘Wednesday’ creator addresses criticism on Jenna Ortega’s viral dance sequence

Amber Heard's future in Hollywood isn't very bright, suggests industry insider

Amber Heard's future in Hollywood isn't very bright, suggests industry insider
Brad Pitt prays his kids will see he's not ‘evil bad guy’ as he hopes to be father again

Brad Pitt prays his kids will see he's not ‘evil bad guy’ as he hopes to be father again
Kate Middleton outshines Queen Consort Camilla with 'fabulous' outfit choice on Christmas

Kate Middleton outshines Queen Consort Camilla with 'fabulous' outfit choice on Christmas
King Charles III hints at 'different' reign than Queen's in Christmas speech

King Charles III hints at 'different' reign than Queen's in Christmas speech
Kim Kardashian posts adorable family throwback snap on Christmas

Kim Kardashian posts adorable family throwback snap on Christmas

Brad Pitt feels safe with Ines De Ramon: ‘She’s someone he trusts’

Brad Pitt feels safe with Ines De Ramon: ‘She’s someone he trusts’
Prince Harry wants to 'closely tie his brand' to Princess Diana

Prince Harry wants to 'closely tie his brand' to Princess Diana
Prince Harry, Meghan Markle make fun of 'Queen's wishes’ with their latest stunt?

Prince Harry, Meghan Markle make fun of 'Queen's wishes’ with their latest stunt?