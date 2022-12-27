Memes that made 2022 a side-splitting year

From the ouster of a government to the Punjab chief minister’s election conundrum, 2022 was full of rib-tickling memes and social media moments.

The year 2022 has been a hypercoaster ride politically, economically, and culturally — to say the least.



From the ouster of a government via a vote of no confidence to the Punjab chief minister’s election conundrum and a deeply polarised political environment in Pakistan, there were tons of debate and even more speculation.

And along with all that came a torrent of rib-tickling memes and social media moments that lightened up even some of the bleakest bits.

Today, we look back at some of the top political, sports, and social media-originated memes that sum up the country's happenings in 2022.

From Adnan Siddiqui's selfie in front of a fire that became a popular meme template to top politicians making headlines by just sitting in their Barcaloungers, we've got you covered with the best.

"Kaanpen taang rahi hain"

The most talked about and popular political meme of 2022 has got to be Bilawal Bhutto's spoonerism during the Pakistan Peoples Party’s long march in February-March.

Bilawal's 'Kaanpen taang rahi Hain' (a spoonerism of Tangain kaanp rahi hain or legs are shaking) is likely to remain a political and apolitical catchphrase for a long time.

Politicians, laymen, students and everyone in the country have used this phrase at least once.



Zardari and Shujaat are F.R.I.E.N.D.S

Another picture that made a sensational viral meme was from PPP Co-chairman Asif Ali Zardari and PML-Q leader Chaudhary Shujaat's meeting on the eve of the election of Chief Minister (CM) Punjab. The meeting, which turned out to be a game-changer in the context of the CM election, also gave birth to a popular meme.

Many social media users called out the pictures, similar to a scene from the popular US show F.RI.E.N.D.S, whose two characters, Chandler and Joey, sat similarly on their Barca loungers.





Qudrat ka nizam

Pakistan also experienced three major sporting events in 2022, ie, the Asia Cup, the T20 World Cup and the FIFA world cup.

One of the most popular sporting memes was the infamous "Qudrat ka nizam". Pakistani coach Saqlain Mushtaq used this line in a press conference at the Asia Cup. It became a thing when Pakistan nearly went out of the tournament in the T20 world cup before making their surprise entry into the finals.

It is pertinent to mention that Pakistan depended on the Netherlands beating the South African team to qualify for the tournament's semi-finals.



Angry Messi goes viral

Another popular meme was born after Argentina’s quarter-final victory against the Netherlands when the football legend Messi lost his cool and gestured something to the Netherlands player in his native Argentinian language. That, however, became a viral meme template in Pakistan.

Babar Azam recreates a moment of joy

On the second day of the Multan Test, Babar Azam and Marais Erasmus made memetic history by deciding to do an on-field rendition of their viral photo.

The picture, doing rounds on social media, taken on the first day of the Test, shows Babar chatting with Abdullah Shafique, his batting partner, on the pitch with Erasmus standing right behind, creating an illusion that combines their midsections in a way that the Babar seems to have the umpire’s belly overhang.

Adnan Siddiqui’s big fire selfie

The entertainment industry also gave some popular memes in 2022. The first was Adnan Siddiqui's selfie in front of a big fire in a desert that went viral for multiple reasons.

The viral fire template is still a very popular template used in memes.



Mera dil ye pukare aaja…

Another meme that took over the internet in the very recent past was a video of a girl that danced to the remixed version of an old Indian song, "Mera Dil ye pukare".



The "Dil ye pukare" X Bhanu Pratap Singh crossover had social media users in fits.



The dance went so viral that Indian actress and dancing legend Madhuri Dixit recreated the video.



Lahore da pawa, Akhtar Lawa

The most recent addition to the meme-verse of 2022 was the insanely viral "Lahore da pawa, Akhtar Lawa".

The local businessman went viral overnight as his unique style and dialogue were a perfect hit.

The man appeared in multiple shows on the back of his social media fame.



There were insanely funny crossovers too, but the most famous was Akhtar Lawa X Shehbaz Sharif.

