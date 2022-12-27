Emma Roberts wishes son Rhodes' happy second birthday with special post

Emma Roberts is celebrating two years with her baby boy!

On Tuesday the American Horror Story actress, 31, posted a swoon-worthy snap of his little munchkin and since then fans cannot stop gushing.

“Happy Birthday to my angel boy Rhodes!!! I love you beyond, " she captioned the post.

She and Garrett Hedlund, 38, whom she began dating in March 2019, welcomed Rhodes, their first child, in December 2020.

Roberts and Hedlund reportedly broke up last month after dating for three years.



They ‘were surprised, shocked and happy at the same time, and so were their families’ to welcome a son in 2020, reported the outlet at the time.



