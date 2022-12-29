Kanye West collaborator missing coincides with last Insta post

 
entertainment
Thursday Dec 29 2022
Thursday Dec 29, 2022

Former collaborator of Kanye West, Theophilus London has been reported missing by his family.

The rapper of last post on Instagram coincided with his last contact with the family before missing in July.


Per the Los Angeles Police Department, a report was registered for a missing person on Wednesday with the name of London.

"London is a 6'2″, 175-pound Black man with dark brown eyes. According to his representatives, "If you have any information regarding his whereabouts or well-being, please reach out to his cousin Mikhail Noel at his instagram account @iamdjkellz, or the LAPD," the statement read.

"Theo, your Dad loves you, son," his father, Lary Moses London, said in the statement.

"We miss you. And all your friends and relatives are searching for you. Wherever you are send us some signal. No matter what we will come get you, son."

London has collaborated with a range of A-list musicians, including Scott, West, Ellie Goulding, Big Boi, Tame Impala, and more. 

