Netflix 'Virgin River' fans think THIS character will be Charmaine's twins dad

Netflix Virgin River season four came to an end with a cliffhanger, since then, the viewers have been presenting theories about Charmaine's unborn twins.

Spoiler: Season four of the popular series Virgin River concluded with the revelation made by Charmaine played by Lauren Hammersley that her unborn twins were not in fact the former marine’s.

This major revelation made the fans to recount the entire series for clues in order to find out who the father could actually be.

Various names from Virgin River have emerged with the possibility to be unveiled as the twins' father so far. However, a new theory has suggested that Vince played by Steve Bacic could actually be the dad.

There are also numbers of clues which appear to support the prediction put forward by one Virgin River fan on Reddit.

“I think Vince will be arrested (remember, Mike is on his way) and then it will be revealed that he is the father of Charmaine's twins. (The result of a one-night hook up). He wrote.

“This would explain the twin’s thing (Vince is a twin to Paige's husband). It would also explain why Charmaine would not want to tell who the real father of the twins is." He emphasized.

He went on further “First, she was trying to trap Jack, then she was just embarrassed. I am wondering/hoping that after all that happens, Paige (Lexa Doig) will take Christopher (Chase Petriw) and leave town to start a new life somewhere else. (It has been said that one of the characters will be leaving town).”

The theory certainly appeared to have the support of other members of the fandom, as one of them responded: “I still think this is a good plot idea.”

“It’s a tv show and doesn’t operate on the rules of real life and things actually work so this could totally happen!” another user added.