Friday Dec 30 2022
Jessie James Decker shares her New Year’s resolution for 2023

Friday Dec 30, 2022

Jessie James revealed her New Year's resolution for the upcoming year in a recent interview and shared that she intends to stay fit while heading into the new year, as reported by Fox News.

Jessie shared that she wants to maintain the fit figure that she achieved while participating in the dance show Dancing with the Stars. She further added that she wants to spend more time with her children and take more adventurous trips with them in the coming year.

Jessie said, "That was life-changing. To be honest, I'd never gotten in that kind of shape before, and I've always been kind of a workout nut. But I really enjoyed that fitness journey on that show."

Jessie will be hosting the 51st annual New Year's Rockin' Eve along with Ryan Seacrest and Liza Koshy. She added that she feels grateful for the opportunity to host "the most iconic New Year’s show." This will be the fourth time that Jessie will be the Powerball co-host for the show.

