Prince Harry said the British royal family has lost a great opportunity with the departure or his wife Meghan Markle.

In the Netflix documentary's fifth episode, he said, "Anyone inside that system. Whether it was my family, whether it is staff, whether its PR whoever it is have already missed an enormous opportunity with my wife, and how far that would go globally."

Commenting on their departure, British writer Afua Hirsch said, "There relationship presented the idea that Britain can change. That the most intractable, tradition parts of Britain can evolve and reform. Their departure fel like the death of a dream."

Prince Harry said he would miss the British people but no the press and social media trolls who attacked him and his wife online.

Harry and Meghan decided to step back from their royal duties to live a financially independent life.

The couple is living in California with their two children.