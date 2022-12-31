 
entertainment
Saturday Dec 31 2022
By
Web Desk

Prince Harry says royal family missed an enormous opportunity with his wife Meghan

By
Web Desk

Saturday Dec 31, 2022

Prince Harry says royal family missed an enormous opportunity with his wife Meghan

Prince Harry said the British royal family has lost a great opportunity with the departure or his wife Meghan Markle.

In the Netflix documentary's fifth episode, he said, "Anyone inside that system. Whether it was my family, whether it is staff, whether its PR whoever it is have already missed an enormous opportunity with my wife, and how far that would go globally."

Commenting on their departure, British writer Afua Hirsch said, "There relationship presented the idea that Britain can change. That the most intractable, tradition parts of Britain can evolve and reform. Their departure fel like the death of a dream."

Prince Harry said he would miss the British people but no the press and social media trolls who attacked him and his wife online.

Harry and Meghan decided to step back from their royal duties to live a financially independent life.

The couple is living in California with their two children.

More From Entertainment:

King Charles to honour Queen guitarist Brian May

King Charles to honour Queen guitarist Brian May
Queen Elizabeth was misinformed says Prince Harry as he defends grandmother

Queen Elizabeth was misinformed says Prince Harry as he defends grandmother

Prince Harry reveals how he knows letter between him and Charles was leaked by royals

Prince Harry reveals how he knows letter between him and Charles was leaked by royals

'Prince Andrew: The Musical' branded 'disgusting' ahead of release

'Prince Andrew: The Musical' branded 'disgusting' ahead of release
Meghan Markle, Prince Harry going for 'smug con job' after 'Netflix bomb'

Meghan Markle, Prince Harry going for 'smug con job' after 'Netflix bomb'
Kate Middleton never 'emulates' Diana, only 'honours' her

Kate Middleton never 'emulates' Diana, only 'honours' her
Sarah Ferguson 'never' got Prince Andrew after marriage: 'Saw him 40 days a year'

Sarah Ferguson 'never' got Prince Andrew after marriage: 'Saw him 40 days a year'
Kate Middleton broke up with Prince William after Christmas betrayal

Kate Middleton broke up with Prince William after Christmas betrayal
Queen Camilla father told King Charles to 'man up' after tampongate

Queen Camilla father told King Charles to 'man up' after tampongate
King Charles III 'hypocrite' over 'u-turn' on 'cut-price' coronation: Omid Scobie

King Charles III 'hypocrite' over 'u-turn' on 'cut-price' coronation: Omid Scobie
Bette Midler shares fake tweet about Texas Governor Greg Abbott

Bette Midler shares fake tweet about Texas Governor Greg Abbott
Peter Overton recounts ‘hell of an interview’ with Tom Cruise

Peter Overton recounts ‘hell of an interview’ with Tom Cruise