Saturday Dec 31 2022
Oprah Winfrey credits 'trailblazer' Barbara Walters for her career success

Saturday Dec 31, 2022

Oprah Winfrey paid a heartfelt tribute to the late ‘trailblazing’ American broadcast journalist Barbara Walters, who passed away on Friday at 93.

The talk show host, 68, took to her Instagram and reminisced great memories of Barbara Walters, shortly after ABC news announced her death during a live report on Dec. 30th.

Oprah shared a throwback photo of the two TV legends together and credited the pioneer journalist for the success of her own career.

"Without Barbara Walters there wouldn't have been me — nor any other woman you see on evening, morning, and daily news," Oprah wrote in the caption.

"She was indeed a Trailblazer. I did my very first television audition with her in mind the whole time,” the media mogul continued.

Oprah concluded her post, saying, "Grateful that she was such a powerful and gracious role model. Grateful to have known her. Grateful to have followed in her Light.”

Barbara Walters joined ABC News in 1976, becoming the first female anchor on an evening news program. She co-hosted 20/20, and launched The View in 1997.

“Barbara Walters passed away peacefully in her home surrounded by loved ones. She lived her life with no regrets,” her representative Cindi Berger said in a statement to USA TODAY. “She was a trailblazer not only for female journalists, but for all women.”

