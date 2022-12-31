Shakira decides to stay in Barcelona for few more months: Report  

 
Shakira has reportedly decided to star in Barcelona for a few more months after it took her months to get her ex Gerard Pique to allow their kids to move to Miami.

As per a report by Marca Magazine, the Waka Waka singer may take some more time before moving to Miami with her sons, Sasha and Milan.

The Columbian singer has taken the decision because of her father William Mebarak, who cannot travel to the U.S. due to his delicate health condition.

The publication also revealed that Shakira may delay her move till June so her kids’ school does not get interrupted in the middle.

Last month, the exes reached an out-of-court settlement over their kids’ custody in order to give them “utmost security and protection.”

According to the agreement, Shakira is suppose to take the boys to Miami while the former footballer gets visitation rights.

