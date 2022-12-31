David Beckham snubbed from New Year Honours despite queuing for hours to view Queen

David Beckham has been snubbed yet again from the New Year Honours list, announced on Friday.

The England football legend, 47, has long been expected to receive a knighthood for his service to sport and charities.

Beckham, who received an OBE in the Queen’s Birthday Honors list in 2003, is a national sporting icon but has not been made a 'Sir' by the British monarch.

The latest snub comes despite the former Mancherster United star player queued for more than 13 hours to view late Queen Elizabeth II lying in state.

He received widespread acclaim for not using his name and influence in order to jump the waiting queue to see The Queen lying in state at Westminster Hall.

Beckham will, now, have to wait until at least the King's Birthday Honours List later next year.

The former Real Madrid and AC Milan player has dedicated a lot of time to charity, serving as a goodwill ambassador for UNICEF and supporting a number of other charitable organisations.