 
entertainment
Saturday Dec 31 2022
By
Web Desk

David Beckham snubbed from New Year Honours despite queuing for hours to view Queen

By
Web Desk

Saturday Dec 31, 2022

David Beckham snubbed from New Year Honours despite queuing for hours to view Queen
David Beckham snubbed from New Year Honours despite queuing for hours to view Queen

David Beckham has been snubbed yet again from the New Year Honours list, announced on Friday.

The England football legend, 47, has long been expected to receive a knighthood for his service to sport and charities.

Beckham, who received an OBE in the Queen’s Birthday Honors list in 2003, is a national sporting icon but has not been made a 'Sir' by the British monarch.

The latest snub comes despite the former Mancherster United star player queued for more than 13 hours to view late Queen Elizabeth II lying in state.

He received widespread acclaim for not using his name and influence in order to jump the waiting queue to see The Queen lying in state at Westminster Hall.

Beckham will, now, have to wait until at least the King's Birthday Honours List later next year.

The former Real Madrid and AC Milan player has dedicated a lot of time to charity, serving as a goodwill ambassador for UNICEF and supporting a number of other charitable organisations.

More From Entertainment:

Brooklyn Beckham says he's cooked food for 25 people of Nicola Peltz family

Brooklyn Beckham says he's cooked food for 25 people of Nicola Peltz family

Brooklyn Beckham says he 'burst out crying' on his wedding to Nicola Peltz

Brooklyn Beckham says he 'burst out crying' on his wedding to Nicola Peltz
Brooklyn Beckham reveals his kitchen mishaps: 'Burnt myself quite few times'

Brooklyn Beckham reveals his kitchen mishaps: 'Burnt myself quite few times'
Kim Kardashian snuggles with her kids in adorable social media selfie

Kim Kardashian snuggles with her kids in adorable social media selfie
Gwyneth Paltrow lands in trouble for praising 'fascinating' Kim Kardashian

Gwyneth Paltrow lands in trouble for praising 'fascinating' Kim Kardashian
Andrew Tate arrest sparks memes fest on Twitter

Andrew Tate arrest sparks memes fest on Twitter

Jennifer Aniston never got over John Mayer after he dumped her: Report

Jennifer Aniston never got over John Mayer after he dumped her: Report
Andrew Tate lawyer says appeal lodged against court order for 30 days detention

Andrew Tate lawyer says appeal lodged against court order for 30 days detention
Madonna offers fans rare glimpse of her fun Malawi trip

Madonna offers fans rare glimpse of her fun Malawi trip
Shakira decides to stay in Barcelona for few more months: Report

Shakira decides to stay in Barcelona for few more months: Report

Blake Lively reflects on a moment from her ‘magical year’

Blake Lively reflects on a moment from her ‘magical year’
King Charles III, Queen Consort Camilla warned their new plan won’t be ‘an easy ride’

King Charles III, Queen Consort Camilla warned their new plan won’t be ‘an easy ride’