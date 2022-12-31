Soldier martyred, four terrorists dead in Bannu operation

Sepoy Muhammad Wasim was martyred in an operation in Khyber Pakhtunkhwa's Bannu on December 31, 2022. — ISPR

Killed militants were involved in terror activities against security forces.

Terrorists killed during intelligence-based operation in Jani Khel.

Sanitisation of the area is underway to kill the remaining terrorists.

RAWALPINDI: A soldier was martyred and four terrorists gunned down in a clash in Khyber Pakhtunkhwa's Bannu, the Inter-Services Public Relations (ISPR) said on Saturday.

The incident took place when security forces conducted an intelligence-based operation (IBO) in Bannu's general area of Jani Khel, the military's media wing said.

When the operation was underway, intense fire exchange took place between own troops and terrorists; however, the soldiers effectively engaged the terrorists’ location, the ISPR said.

As a result, according to the ISPR, not only were four terrorists killed in the process but weapons and ammunition were also recovered from the militants.

"The killed terrorists remained actively involved in terrorist activities against security forces and killing of innocent citizens," the military's media wing said.

However, during the exchange of fire, Sepoy Muhammad Wasim (aged 25 and a resident of Khairpur) fought gallantly and embraced martyrdom.

The security forces, following the incident, are carrying out a sanitisation of the area to eliminate any other terrorists found in the area, the ISPR added.

The IBO comes days after militants belonging to the outlawed Tehreek-e-Taliban Pakistan (TTP) overpowered security personnel at a Counter-Terrorism Department (CTD) in Bannu.

The facility was cleared almost three days after the take over but left four soldiers martyred in the process, while 25 terrorists were also killed in the centre.

For the past few weeks, Pakistan has witnessed a fresh wave of terrorism with the most recent spate of terror attacks carried out in Balochistan and Khyber Pakhtunkhwa.

In response, Pakistan Army's top brass Wednesday resolved to uproot terrorism "without any distinction" as the country battles a fresh wave of insurgency, which has left many soldiers martyred and several others injured.

The National Security Committee (NSC) had also, a day earlier, decided to turn up the heat on the militancy with relentless counter and preemptory measures to neutralise the threats present in the country in any form.

"Terrorists are Pakistan’s enemies and the entire nation is united on the single narrative of standing against terrorism," the NSC participants were quoted as saying according to a statement from the PM's Office.