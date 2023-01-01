 
entertainment
Sunday Jan 01 2023
By
Web Desk

King Charles to welcome Prince Harry, Meghan Markle back into the Firm in 2023?

By
Web Desk

Sunday Jan 01, 2023

There are speculations that the rift between the royal family and the Sussexes could be healed as the British monarchy would have Prince Harry and Meghan Markle back - offering a glimmer of hope as the nation begins a new year.

Britain's new monarch is reportedly keen to welcome the Duke and Duchess of Sussex back into the Firm, a source has claimed. 

Meghan and Harry, who left the royal jobs in 2020, have fired fierce criticism on the institution, making new shocking claims against palace.

However, Express UK, citing source, has claimed that the rift can be healed as the Firm would have the the couple back "in a heartbeat".

Commenting on the biographical documentary featuring the lives of Harry and Meghan and their relationship with the Royal Family, the source said that Prince William, rather than King Charles, was the main target of criticism.

They noted: "In Netflix, the villain of the piece had clearly moved on to being [William], the Prince of Wales. Harry and Meghan actually had some nice words to say around the King's role in helping them plan their wedding."

They added: "Are they saving their ire for the book instead? Who knows. You can't not feel sorry for Harry. He is fundamentally the product of a very damaged childhood. But you can also feel sorry for the individual and frustrated at the world he has created for himself, where he sees enemies at every turn.

"Despite it all, I know the institution would [still] have him back in a heartbeat."

It comes in the aftermath of Harry and Meghan's Netflix documentary release, and a few days ahead of the Duke's memoir release. 

More From Entertainment:

Prince Harry, Meghan Markle beat Amber Heard as they top list of ‘Celebrities You’re Sick of in 2022'

Prince Harry, Meghan Markle beat Amber Heard as they top list of ‘Celebrities You’re Sick of in 2022'
BLACKPINK Jisoo responds to a fan about her solo debut

BLACKPINK Jisoo responds to a fan about her solo debut
Director Ruggero Deodato passes away at the age of 83

Director Ruggero Deodato passes away at the age of 83
Dua Lipa to build multi-million dollar mansion in Albania

Dua Lipa to build multi-million dollar mansion in Albania
Olivia Colman admits stealing a special item from The Crown set

Olivia Colman admits stealing a special item from The Crown set
Julia Holcomb addresses her allegations of sexual assault on Steven Tyler

Julia Holcomb addresses her allegations of sexual assault on Steven Tyler
King Charles pays heartfelt tribute to Pope Benedict XVI

King Charles pays heartfelt tribute to Pope Benedict XVI
Savannah says she cannot get married while her parents Todd and Julie Chrisley are in prison

Savannah says she cannot get married while her parents Todd and Julie Chrisley are in prison
Pat Sajak receives backlash over comment about daughter Maggie

Pat Sajak receives backlash over comment about daughter Maggie
Teresa Giudice says she and her husband Luis Ruelas are very much 'into each other'

Teresa Giudice says she and her husband Luis Ruelas are very much 'into each other'
Ciara snapped sledding and dancing in the snow with kids

Ciara snapped sledding and dancing in the snow with kids
Tom Pelphrey says he got very upset over Ben's death on 'Ozark'

Tom Pelphrey says he got very upset over Ben's death on 'Ozark'