King Charles to welcome Prince Harry, Meghan Markle back into the Firm in 2023?

There are speculations that the rift between the royal family and the Sussexes could be healed as the British monarchy would have Prince Harry and Meghan Markle back - offering a glimmer of hope as the nation begins a new year.



Britain's new monarch is reportedly keen to welcome the Duke and Duchess of Sussex back into the Firm, a source has claimed.

Meghan and Harry, who left the royal jobs in 2020, have fired fierce criticism on the institution, making new shocking claims against palace.

However, Express UK, citing source, has claimed that the rift can be healed as the Firm would have the the couple back "in a heartbeat".

Commenting on the biographical documentary featuring the lives of Harry and Meghan and their relationship with the Royal Family, the source said that Prince William, rather than King Charles, was the main target of criticism.



They noted: "In Netflix, the villain of the piece had clearly moved on to being [William], the Prince of Wales. Harry and Meghan actually had some nice words to say around the King's role in helping them plan their wedding."

They added: "Are they saving their ire for the book instead? Who knows. You can't not feel sorry for Harry. He is fundamentally the product of a very damaged childhood. But you can also feel sorry for the individual and frustrated at the world he has created for himself, where he sees enemies at every turn.

"Despite it all, I know the institution would [still] have him back in a heartbeat."

It comes in the aftermath of Harry and Meghan's Netflix documentary release, and a few days ahead of the Duke's memoir release.