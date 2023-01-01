'The Legend of Maula Jatt' crosses Rs100 crore at the box office in Pakistan

 
Sunday Jan 01 2023
Sunday Jan 01, 2023

Bilal Lashari said "The Legend of Maula Jatt" has crossed 100 crore at the box office in Pakistan.

He said the movie starring Fawad Khan, Hamza Ali Abbasi and Mahira Khan in the lead roles has also crossed $10 million worldwide.

"Once again, a big thank you to team MJ and fans of TLOMJ across the world who made this film a roaring success," said Lashari.

The director of the hit film used his Instagram account to share the good news and also wished his fans "A very happy new year".

The Legend Of Maula Jatt was released worldwide on 500+ screens across 25 countries, making it the highest and widest-ever release for any Pakistani or Punjabi film yet.

