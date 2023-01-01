Netflix ‘Riverdale’ star Lili Reinhart shares rare on-set PHOTOS for NYE

Netflix’s Riverdale is gearing up for its seventh and final season.

Created by Roberto Aguirre-Sacasa, the series brought to life the Archie Comics and made Archie Andrews, Betty Cooper, Veronica Lodge, and Jughead Jones household names.

Lili Reinhart, who plays Betty Cooper shared some highlights of her year which featured many rare on-set images from the popular show. Last month, after filming wrapped for the show, Reinhart took to her Instagram Stories to share that she ‘shed a few tears’ on her way from work. “It's overwhelming to think that an end is coming to our crazy little show.”

The season 6 finale ended with Cheryl saving the world from a comet, but that somehow reverted the characters back to teenagers. Also, they're in 1955 and Jughead is the only one who remember their real lives.

In an interview with Nerds of Color back in July 2022, Aguirre-Sacasa revealed that the comic-accurate costumes for the upcoming season are a part of a “special” storyline. “Riverdale is so divisive, but the thing everyone agrees on is whenever we see our characters in flashbacks, dream sequences, or whatever it may be in their 1950s iconic comic book outfits, everyone is delighted,” he shared.

“We’re going to hunker down, be in the ‘50s, and kind of deconstruct not just Archie Comics but what Riverdale has been and have it in dialogue with what people think of as the Archie Comics. That said, it is not a clean break," the showrunner elucidated.

Here are the behind the scene images:





Riverdale's final installment is slated for an early 2023 release.

