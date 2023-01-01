 
Sunday Jan 01 2023
Amy Robach: T.J. Holmes was smitten with co-host for over year ago

Sunday Jan 01, 2023

A body language expert claimed to detect T.J. Holmes attraction to Amy Robach way ahead before their affair surfaced.

According to Hello Magazine, body language expert Darren Stanton tracked their romance blossomed as early as October 2021 by analyzing their scene together.

"There is a very strange dynamic between [Amy and Andrew]. Her husband is adopting what we call an open-palm gesture, he is being open and honest in his answers, he shared.

"Amy, meanwhile, appears deceptive. One of the many signs in both non-verbal and verbal red flags for deception is when people use sarcasm in order to deflect from a certain situation."

Darren continued: "I noticed when T.J. was asking certain questions relating to Amy's relationship with her husband in more depth, there were subtle smiles that both T.J. and Amy were adopting.

"This is called duping delight and is an uncontrollable psychological response to when people feel they have the upper hand or are getting away with something.

The body language expert added, "His arms are spread wide as are his legs – the more space we occupy, the more important and authoritative we come across."

Darren concluded, "T.J. appears to be asserting his power through his almost arrogant posture. I would say here it's possible that his romance with Amy was beginning to manifest."

Holmes and Robach's romance is gearing up as both have separated from their respective partners.

