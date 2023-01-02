Jennifer Aniston joins close pal Adam Sandler for 2022 best moments reel

Jennifer Aniston recently got together with her close friend Adam Sandler as the duo treated fans with her uplifting Instagram reel featuring a memorable moment of 2022.

Taking to the Facebook-owned app, the Friends alum posted a video with Adam as they sent some positive vibes to her 41.1 followers. She captioned the post: “Thanks 2022. 2023....ready, set, let's go. Happy New Year everyone.”

Adam starred in the well-acclaimed romantic movie Just Go With It in 2011. He shared the screen with Jennifer in Murder Mystery in 2019 and its sequel in 2019.

Earlier in February, Adam had also shared a photo of the friends on his account to write: “Back to work with my buddy”.

Jennifer’s uplifting reel however came after an insider spilt the beans to Globe Magazine that John Mayer broke up with Jennifer because she was “too boring” for him.



"Jen never got over John when he dumped her,” the insider said. “John strung her along for years, but now he's totally turned his back on her and branded her old and boring."