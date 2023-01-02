Fact-check: Account tweeting in support of Imran Khan is not of a British journalist

The account of James Williams is not associated in any way with the UK-based publication, Daily Express

A Twitter account, which often tweets in support of Pakistan’s former prime minister Imran Khan, claims to be a journalist associated with the London-based daily, the Daily Express.



The account is fake.

Claim

A Twitter account titled, James Williams, has been operational since May 2022. The account allegedly belongs to the correspondent of the Daily Express in London.

It has to date over 20,000 followers and is being followed by several Pakistani journalists.

On December 29, the user posted a picture of politician Imran Khan with the caption: “According to a survey, he is the most popular leader in the world right now.”

This tweet has received over 2,000 retweets, 100,000 views and nearly 8,000 likes.



In another tweet, posted on December 25, Williams wrote: “In the history of Pakistan, after Muhammad Ali Jinnah, Imran Khan appears to be the only honest leader!”

The tweet has received upward of 1,000 retweets.



Fact

The account of James Williams is not associated in any way with the UK-based publication, Daily Express.

“I can confirm that this individual does not work for the Daily Express,” Katie Archer, the complaints officer at Daily Express in London, told Geo Fact Check via email.

Follow us on @GeoFactCheck. If our readers detect any errors, we encourage them to contact us at [email protected]