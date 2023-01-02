Nina Agdal and Logan Paul go Instagram official in New Year's Eve post: '2022, the beginning of me and you'

Nina Agdal and Logan Paul go Instagram official in a blazing New Year official post.



On Sunday, January 1, Danish model Nina Agdal shared many pictures with internet sensation Logan Paul, making their relationship Instagram official. She captioned the post, "2022, the beginning of me and you."

According to Daily Mail, the first picture featured the couple standing together on a beachside balcony with the setting sun illuminating the scene. Nina, wearing a tiny black top and matching miniskirt, appear to give a smooch to Logan on his cheek.

Logan, on the other hand, wore a button-down gray and white shirt which he left unbuttoned to the middle of his chest.

The three other pictures showed the couple in intimate poses, looking happy with each other.







